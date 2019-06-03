Trevion Thompson: Let go by Chargers
Thompson (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Chargers on Monday.
Thompson signed with the Chargers in late April as an undrafted free agent and is dealing with an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old should revert to the team's injured reserve if he clears waivers.
