Trevion Thompson: Reaches injury settlement
Thompson (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Chargers on Monday, according to the NFL's transaction report.
Thompson was placed on injured reserve last week due to an undisclosed injury but it appears the Chargers reached an agreement with the undrafted free agent. He'll first have to focus on returning to full health before looking for a new team.
