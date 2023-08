The Bears waived Gipson on Tuesday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Gipson requested a trade Saturday after seeing his role diminish during training camp. Unable to find a trade partner, the Bears opted to let go of Gipson, who will look for opportunities elsewhere should he clear waivers. The 2020 fifth-round pick out of Tulsa has accumulated 75 tackles (41 solo), 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 40 games over his three-year career.