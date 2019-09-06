Trevon Coley: Waived by Cleveland
Coley was waived by the Browns on Monday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Coley started 29 games for the Browns over the last two seasons, but his time with the team has come to an end. Coley will now likely start the regular season as a free agent.
