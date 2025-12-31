The Packers are claiming Diggs off waivers Wednesday after he was waived by Dallas on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs missed a total of eight regular-season games with the Cowboys in 2025 due to a knee injury, but he was healthy enough to suit up for each of the team's last two contests. Now in line to link up with the Packers, the former All-Pro cornerback will get a chance to bolster the secondary of a team preparing to make a hopeful run in the NFC playoffs. If Diggs does officially ink with Green Bay, it seems likely that he'll sit out the team's regular-season finale against Minnesota on Sunday, but it wouldn't be out of the question for him to contribute in the team's first playoff tilt.