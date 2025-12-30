The Cowboys waived Diggs on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After racking up 14 interceptions between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with Dallas in the summer of 2023 but has struggled to meet expectations ever since. In addition to sitting out most of the 2023 season after sustaining an ACL tear, Diggs has missed time in the 2024 and 2025 campaigns due to a groin and knee injuries as well as a concussion. He had played in just eight of Dallas' first 16 games this season, logging 25 tackles and recording no interceptions. Any team putting in a claim for Diggs would have to assume the remaining money on his contract, though he could be cut with few ramifications this offseason since his deal is non-guaranteed after 2025.