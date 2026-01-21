The Packers waived Diggs on Tuesday.

Diggs joined the Packers in late December after being waived by the Cowboys. He played 33 defensive snaps against the Vikings in Week 18 when the Packers' starters rested, but he played just one defensive snap during Green Bay's NFC wild-card loss against Chicago. Per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com, the Packers were open to restructuring Diggs' contract, and there's a chance that the 2020 second-rounder sticks around in Green Bay for at least the upcoming season.