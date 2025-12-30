The Cowboys waived Diggs on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs missed eight games for the Cowboys this year due to a knee injury. In the remaining eight games that he played, the cornerback totalled 25 tackles, including 18 solo tackles. Any team hoping to claim the 2021 All-Pro would inherit what remains of his $8.5 million guaranteed salary, as well as the potential for the remaining $34 million in 2027 and 2028. If Diggs can clear waivers, he will become a free agent and will be able to sign with any team hoping to add defensive back depth.