Trevon Diggs: Waived by Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys waived Diggs on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs missed eight games for the Cowboys this year due to a knee injury. In the remaining eight games that he played, the cornerback totalled 25 tackles, including 18 solo tackles. Any team hoping to claim the 2021 All-Pro would inherit what remains of his $8.5 million guaranteed salary, as well as the potential for the remaining $34 million in 2027 and 2028. If Diggs can clear waivers, he will become a free agent and will be able to sign with any team hoping to add defensive back depth.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Officially cleared for Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Activated Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Likely to be activated from IR•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Could return Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Officially out Week 15•