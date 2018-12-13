Tre'Von Johnson: Waived by Los Angeles
Johnson was waived by the Chargers on Thursday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
Johnson was waived to make room for Kyle Wilson on the 53-man roster. After being promoted to the active roster in mid-November, Johnson played four games with the Chargers and racked up three tackles. He'll now be subjected to league waivers, and be free to search for a depth role elsewhere if he goes unclaimed.
