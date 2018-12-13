Johnson was waived by the Chargers on Thursday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.

Johnson was waived to make room for Kyle Wilson on the 53-man roster. After being promoted to the active roster in mid-November, Johnson played four games with the Chargers and racked up three tackles. He'll now be subjected to league waivers, and be free to search for a depth role elsewhere if he goes unclaimed.