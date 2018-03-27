The Seahawks released Boykin on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Amid allegations of domestic violence against his girlfriend, Boykin was jettisoned from Seattle's roster. The quarterback has been unable to avoid legal trouble since the days preceding his final collegiate game with TCU. First, he was arrested on Jan. 1, 2016 for throwing an alleged punch at a police officer in San Antonio, for which he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge. Later, in March of 2017, he was a passenger in a car that backed into several people outside a bar in Dallas. Charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication for the latter incident were dismissed in February, but Boykin remained as Russell Wilson's backup until Tuesday's allegations came to light. No matter how the justice system plays itself out on this occasion, Boykin will almost certainly be subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy.