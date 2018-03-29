Trevone Boykin: Receives charge of aggravated assault
Boykin was booked Wednesday into the Mansfield, Tex. jail on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, Lauren Zakalik of WFAA-TV Channel 8 Dallas reports.
The Seahawks cut Boykin loose Tuesday once allegations arose of domestic violence against his girlfriend. He passed through waivers unclaimed, an unsurprising development while the legal process plays itself out. Hurting his cause for employment are multiple brushes with the law. In addition to the current accusation, Boykin pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge for a Jan. 1, 2016 incident involving a police officer and later faced charges -- later dropped -- of marijuana possession and public intoxication following a March of 2017 matter in which he was a passenger in a vehicle that backed into a number of pedestrians. As it pertains to the NFL, the series of events are a good bet to violate the personal conduct policy and result in a suspension.
