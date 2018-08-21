Trevone Boykin: Receives one-game ban
Boykin was handed a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, stemming from being charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
The Seahawks cut Boykin shortly after he was accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend in late March, and he was then charged the next day. The 24-year-old has remained unsigned since and has had a handful of run-ins with the law over the last few years, going back to his final collegiate season at TCU.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...