Boykin was handed a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, stemming from being charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

The Seahawks cut Boykin shortly after he was accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend in late March, and he was then charged the next day. The 24-year-old has remained unsigned since and has had a handful of run-ins with the law over the last few years, going back to his final collegiate season at TCU.

