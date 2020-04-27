Play

TreVontae Hights: Heads to Carolina as UDFA

Hights signed a contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent on Monday.

Hights contributed both as a wideout and special-teams asset during his time at TCU, where he showcased enough versatility to potentially compete for an end-of-roster spot in Carolina. However, he doesn't offer much, if any, upside aside from special teams.

