Bates was let go by the Lions on Monday.

This news comes on the heels of an arrest in late January, in which Bates was cited for felony of intent to cause physical injury to an officer and four misdemeanors, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. The 25-year-old suited up in just nine games in 2018, making three tackles (one solo). Bates plead not guilty to his charges, but would still be a long shot to sign with a new team before his legal battle concludes.