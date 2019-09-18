Play

The Texans waived Daniel on Tuesday.

Daniel averaged 43.5 yards per punt through two games, but he landed just two of 11 attempts inside the 20-yard line (18.2 percent). That's a steep dropoff compared to last year's 48.7 percent, so the Texans brought in Bryan Anger and cut Daniel.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories