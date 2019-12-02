Play

The Raiders waived Davis on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Acquired from the Packers on Sept. 18 for a 2020 sixth-round pick, Davis didn't pan out in his time in the Bay Area. His role on offense has been mostly non-existent since Week 8, and he lost his second fumble in the silver and black on a punt return this past Sunday in Kansas City. Overall, he's averaged 22.3 yards per kick return and 10.6 yards per punt return in his career, so he may draw some interest on the waiver wire.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories