Etienne was named the top running back for the American Team at the Senior Bowl, Anthony Dasher of Rivals.com reports.

Etienne missed four games during the 2025 regular season but still amassed 609 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 122 carries, adding career-best marks in receiving with 32 grabs for 194 yards. His showing in the Senior Bowl has led to a slight climb in his draft projections, but Etienne is still viewed as a likely Day 3 prospect. He'll have a couple more opportunities to bolster his draft stock at the NFL Combine and Georgia's pro day before the 2025 NFL Draft commences in April.