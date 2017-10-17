Trevor Knight: Placed on practice squad IR
Knight was placed on the Falcons' practice squad injured reserve Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Knight suffered an undisclosed injury and will now most likely spend the remainder of the season on injured reserve. Look for more updates to come once information is made available.
