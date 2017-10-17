Play

Knight was placed on the Falcons' practice squad injured reserve Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Knight suffered an undisclosed injury and will now most likely spend the remainder of the season on injured reserve. Look for more updates to come once information is made available.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    Week 7 TE rankings

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...