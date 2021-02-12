Lawrence (shoulder) said at Clemson's Pro Day on Friday that he'll be "looking at a 4-to-5 month full clearance" after undergoing surgery, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lawrence's timetable would put him fully on track for the start of the 2021 season, though he could be limited through a portion of tentative offseason activities. The 21-year-old quarterback added that he could resume throwing "6-to-8 weeks" after undergoing the procedure to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Lawrence, who remains the clear favorite to come off the board at No.1 overall this April, will go under the knife shortly following Clemson's Pro Day.