Lawrence will have surgery on the left labrum in his shoulder after he throws for NFL teams on Feb. 12, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The likely No. 1 overall pick will be recovering from surgery by the time Clemson hosts a pro day. He could miss offseason practices if there are any, but doctors expect Lawrence to be ready for the start of NFL training camp. It'll come as a surprise if the 21-year-old quarterback ends up anywhere besides Jacksonville.