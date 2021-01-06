Lawrence announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he will forgo his remaining eligibility at Clemson to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since leading Clemson to a national title as a true freshman in 2018, Lawrence has been widely viewed as the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. The 21-year-old did little to change that consensus as a junior this fall, finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up while completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 9.4 yards per attempt and a 24:5 TD:INT to go with 203 rushing yards and three scores over 10 games. The Jaguars are expected to select the dual-threat signal-caller with the top overall pick in April, and he'll likely be installed as the team's starter Week 1.