Lawrence (shoulder) has been throwing for the past two weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The presumed No. 1 overall pick is rehabbing from Feb. 16 surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder. He's reportedly making good progress, thus remaining on track for the start of training camp. Lawrence is getting married this weekend, less than three weeks before the Jaguars are expected to make him the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.