Lawrence had successful surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, putting him on track to be ready for the start of training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick worked out for NFL teams Feb. 12, four days before undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Lawrence could miss offseason practices if there are any, but the rehab timeline puts him on track to play Week 1, at which point he'll likely be wearing a Jaguars uniform. The young QB said he's anticipating a four-to-five-month rehab process before he has full medical clearance to play football.