Trevor Moore: Cut loose by Bucs
The Buccaneers waived Jones on Tuesday.
Moore was brought in to compete with Chandler Catanzaro for placekicking duties for the Bucs, but he must not have made enough of an impression to stick around. Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, the rookie kicker would be free to sign elsewhere.
