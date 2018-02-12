Play

Reilly's contract with the Patriots expired Monday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Reilly re-signed with the Patriots following Super Bowl LII after finishing the 2017 campaign on the practice squad, but his latest stint with New England didn't last long. The 30-year-old will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth linebacker and special-teams contributor.

