The Titans signed Siemian to the practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Siemian will start the regular season as the Titans' practice squad quarterback while Brandon Allen serves as the QB2 behind starter Cameron Ward. Siemian spent time on the Titans' practice squad in 2024 and last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Jets, when he completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 724 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions across five games.