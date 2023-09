The Jets are expected to sign Siemian to their practice squad, pending the quarterback passing a physical, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The transaction isn't official yet, but if it happens, Siemian will be the first outside addition to the Jets' QB room following the loss of Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) for the season Week 1. Currently. the team is rolling with Zach Wilson as its starter and Tim Boyle as the No. 2.