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Trevor Siemian: Let go by Falcons

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Atlanta cut Siemian (undisclosed) on Wednesday with a non-football injury designation.

Siemian would have faced a notable opportunity had he been healthy enough to open training camp on the practice field, as top quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (back tightness) and Michael Penix (ACL) are currently dealing with injury. Tagovailoa is expected to be cleared for team drills next week, but in the meantime undrafted rookie Jack Strand and new veteran signee Cooper Rush will handle a significant amount of reps on offense.

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