Siemian was released by the Bears on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Siemian ended the season on IR after he needed surgery to address an oblique injury suffered in Week 12 warmups. The veteran quarterback has previously spent time with the Broncos, Jets and Saints before landing in Chicago last season. He'll now likely work to find an opportunity with a new franchise.
