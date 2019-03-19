Trevor Siemian: Likely back in Minnesota
The Vikings are working to re-sign Siemian, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports
Head coach Mike Zimmer has noted his desire to have a veteran quarterback as the main backup to Kirk Cousins. Last season, Siemian made $1.9 million as the No. 2 quarterback and did not log a snap all season. The Vikings also have Kyle Sloter on the roster, but his inexperience could be reason for concern.
