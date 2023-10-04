Siemian will remain on the practice squad when the Jets face the Broncos on Sunday, per coach Robert Saleh, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Siemian was signed to the practice squad prior to New York's Week 4 loss to Kansas City, but he's still getting acclimated to his new surroundings. Tim Boyle will remain the backup to Zach Wilson in Week 5 against Denver, and Wilson likely bought himself additional job security atop the depth chart with his promising performance on SNF against the Chiefs (245 yards, two TDs).