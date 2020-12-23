site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Trevor Siemian: Retained by New Orleans
RotoWire Staff
Siemian cleared waivers Tuesday and signed with the Saints' practice squad, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Siemian will serve as the Saints' emergency backup quarterback as they make a playoff push.
