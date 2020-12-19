site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Trevor Siemian: Waived by New Orleans
RotoWire Staff
Siemian has been waived by the Saints.
With Drew Brees (ribs) back from IR, Siemian is the odd man out, while Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston will remain in the team's backup QB mix.
