Coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Siemian will be the Jets' backup quarterback to Tim Boyle in Friday's game against the Dolphins, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Siemian has been biding his time on the practice squad since Aaron Rodgers went down with his torn Achilles, but he'll now get a chance to be active on game day this week. There's a decent chance we see Siemian playing before season's end. Zach Wilson will also be active Friday as the third quarterback, according to Saleh.