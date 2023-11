Coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Siemian will be the Jets' backup quarterback to Tim Boyle in Friday's game against the Dolphins, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Siemian has been biding his time on the practice squad since Aaron Rodgers went down with his torn Achilles, but he'll have a chance to be active in Week 12. There's a decent chance we see Siemian playing before season's end. Zach Wilson will also be active Friday as the third quarterback, according to Saleh.