Siemian will be inactive for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Siemian signed to the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, and while coach Robert Saleh believes the veteran quarterback is a fast learner, Siemian will get at least a week to learn the playbook and acclimate to his new surroundings. Once he's up to speed, Siemian could contend for the starting job if Zach Wilson continues to struggle. Wilson could earn some job security with a strong performance Sunday against Kansas City, but such a scenario seems unlikely based on Wilson's underwhelming form thus far.