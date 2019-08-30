Trevor Wood: Done in Pittsburgh
Wood was released by the Steelers on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texas A&M product never had a strong chance of carving out a role in Pittsburgh's tight end room. Wood will benefit from an extra handful of days to look for a gig elsewhere prior to Week 1.
