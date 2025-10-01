On Wednesday morning the Arizona Cardinal placed Trey Benson on Injured Reserve with a designation to return later in the season. The expectation is that Benson should return in four to six weeks, and when he does we expect him to lead the Cardinals backfield because James Conner is also on IR and will not be returning in 2025. First things first, if you have an injured reserve spot, place Benson there, he's worth stashing if you can. Second comes in trying to figure out whether Michael Carter or Emari Demercado is the better waiver wire addition and how much FAB you should spend on them.

Trey Benson replacements for Fantasy Football

Our best guess as of Wednesday afternoon is that Carter will handle the majority of the early downs, while Demercado will stay in his third-down and two-minute role. Cardinals running backs have averaged 16.5 carries and seven targets through the first four weeks of the season. My projection for the backfield has Carter at 12 carries and two targets, Demercado with five carries and four targets. Over the next four to six weeks game script may determine which back is best and for Week 5, the game script favors the early downs back.

The Tennessee Titans have given up at least 110 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to running backs every week this season. They have allowed running backs to averaged five yards per carry and have also surrendered four catches for 30 yards per game to running backs. This is a very good matchup and the Cardinals are 8.5-point favorites against the lowest scoring team in the league.

For what it is worth, Carter got one start last year, in Week 18 against the 49ers. Conner, Benson, and Demercado were all hurt for that game. Carter saw 21 touches, gained 59 yards, and saved his day with a touchdown. Carter will not get that much volume, but hopefully he is more efficient. Likewise, Demercado started two games in his rookie season in 2023. Conner was hurt and neither Benson nor Carter were on the team yet. Demercado averaged 19 touches and 77 yards in those two games, but didn't score a touchdown.

Biggest Fantasy impact of Trey Benson injury

The truth is there is plenty of mystery going into Week 5. It may very well be a hot hand approach where the Cardinals see who is better early and rides them late. It may be that Demercado thrives in a two-minute drill before the half and outscores Carter on fewer snaps. It may be that Carter dominates touches and mimics Kenneth Gainwell in Week 4. As Kevin Garnett once said, anything is possible.

Both backs are priorities on the waiver wire. If one guy takes the lead role they could be a starter for the next month. In a vacuum, I would say around 10% of your budget for Carter and 7% for Demercado, in full PPR. If you're desperate, you will need to spend more. On Fantasy Football Today Adam Aizer said he was planning on spending over 20% of his FAB on Carter. It only takes one guy like that in your league.

The last thing I will say is if you are not desperate, I wouldn't worry about missing out on them. Rachaad White is still a bigger priority if Bucky Irving misses time. Woody Marks is a much bigger priority if he is still available. Guys like Brashard Smith are barely rostered and could have even more upside later in the season. Carter and Demercado are potential short term life savers for struggling teams with holes. I don't anticipate either being a league winner, but they could be a week winner against the Titans.