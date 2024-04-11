Trey Benson has a legitimate chance to be the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft class, but what we'll uncover today is whether or not that has more to do with the strength of this running back class or his profile -- plus how his skill set translates to the NFL and your future Fantasy Football teams.

Benson rose to early Fantasy hype status after running a 4.39 40-yard dash at 216 pounds at the 2024 NFL Combine and his breakaway speed is a big component of his profile. He was a big-play threat at Florida State and will be a home run threat almost immediately at the NFL level. The question that NFL teams and Fantasy managers will be asking when it comes to Benson is can he be more than that. His size and film suggest he can evolve into an above-average pass protector at the NFL level. As a receiver, he has flashes of natural ability (wheel routes, back shoulders) but also doesn't always look natural when catching the ball and has mostly been used on designed screens in the pass game.

Benson's path to Fantasy success will rely on him passing up on some of the home runs to take singles and doubles plus evolving into the receiving back (blocking and catching) that his frame and skill set suggests he could be if he reaches his ceiling.

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 6-foot 2/8 | Weight: 216

Comparable body-type to: Lamar Miller

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Benson from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Dynasty outlook

Benson is viewed by the Dynast community as one of the candidates to be the first running back off the board. However, the running back position is in a unique spot with uncertainty at the top of the 2024 class. Landing spot will play a major factor in where Benson ultimately is ranked and comes off the board in Dynast rookie-only drafts. In our pre-Combine SuperFlex rookie-only draft, Benson came off the board at pick 2.07 overall. He would be an early second-round pick if it were not SuperFlex and that was before he ran a 4.39. In Heath Cummings' rookie-only pre-draft Dynasty rankings, Benson is No. 13 overall on his big board. If Benson gets drafted by the right team into the right opportunity, his stock will almost certainly rise and he'd come off the board in Round 1.

Best realistic Fantasy fits

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have been linked to Texas Longhorns running back Jonathan Brooks, and they may ultimately go in that direction, but they've also hosted Benson for a private top-30 visit. The interest is clearly there and Benson would immediately add the home run ability to Dallas' offense that Tony Pollard showed off in 2022 and 2021 before his 2023 season. Benson would join one of the most potent offenses in the NFL with a clear path for touches -- this is the best landing spot for any running back in this class.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are another team who have been linked to Benson during the pre-draft process, using a top-30 private visit on the former Seminole. The new Panthers offense will feature both man and zone, but a heavy emphasis on zone runs will fit Benson's skill set best as his running style aligns with a one-cut-and-go system. The Panthers also have plenty of room for opportunity in that backfield after Miles Sanders disappointed in 2023.

Scouting report

Strengths

Breakaway ability. Benson's speed is not just evident by his 40-yard-dash. You can see him breaking away from defenders in space and it will translate against NFL speed.

Benson has a natural feel for space and angles once he breaks through the first level. You'll routinely see on his tape the following: safeties struggling to find the angles to cut Benson down in space.

Benson is not your classic LeSean McCoy make-you-miss in a phone booth type, but his ability to cut, stop-and-start and manipulate space allows him to create forced missed tackles at an incredibly high rate (more on that in the advanced stats section). Forced missed tackles is one of the stickiest advanced metrics when it comes to projecting success at the NFL level.

More efficient runner than given credit for with better vision/processing -- evidenced by his 6.11 career yards per carry.

Excellent at protecting the football -- zero fumbles in 2023.

Cannot be brought down with high arm tackles -- defenders have to go low to bring down Benson as he shakes off arm tackles.

Elite stop-and-start ability. Goes 0 to 60, back down to 0 and back up to 60.

One of the best athletes at the running back position in the history of The Combine -- his relative athletic score places him as the 55th-best athlete among 1,804 running backs who have tested at The Combine since 1987.

Benson is efficient in the red zone with 14 touchdowns during the 2023 season alone.

Excellent running back build with strength in his core and lower half.

Benson also displays incredible upper body strength on tape and backed it up at his Pro Day with 23 bench press reps.

Benson displays excellent contact balance -- one of the most important traits for running backs -- this allows him to create yards after contact.

Concerns

Benson has a tendency to bounce runs outside and look too often for the home run play. He's not the most patient running back you'll watch.

Benson can make defenders miss, but it's not through his agility. Can be a bit tight-hipped.

Benson suffered a major leg injury on December 1, 2020 when he tore ACL, MCL, lateral & medial meniscus, and hamstring.

Just 32 receptions in his last two full seasons.

Stats breakdown



G Ru Att Ru Yards Avg TD 2023 13 156 906 5.8 14 2022 13 154 990 6.4 9 Career 36 316 1918 6.1 24

Advanced stats to know

Benson shattered Pro Football Focus' forced missed tackle rate in 2022 with a 0.51 forced missed tackle rate.

54% of Benson's career rushing yards came on runs of 15+ yards, per Tru Media.

4.0 yards after contact per attempt in his career puts him in the 95th percentile.

Benson's overall rushing grade was in the 96th percentile in 2022-2023, per PFF.

Benson's zone rushing grade was in the 94th percentile in 2022-2023, per PFF.

NFL Comparison

Benson reminds me of an NFL running back with a nearly-identical athletic profile from a testing standpoint and similarities in their play style on tape. That running back is Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker. Benson's ability to shake off arm tackles in addition to his tendency to look for the home run play are reminiscent of the Seattle lead back.