The Bears will release Burton (hip), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burton, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his hip, became expendable when the Bears signed Jimmy Graham. The 28-year-old thus enters the free agent market as an option for team's looking to add tight end depth, with the Patriots representing a potential fit. Burton caught 54 passes with Chicago in 2018, but his production dipped to 14 catches for 84 yards in eight games last year.

