Caldwell was waived by the Titans on Friday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Caldwell, a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Browns, has started only one game in his NFL career. The 24-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...