Dean (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Packers on Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website reports.

Dean compiled six total tackles (four solo) during the preseason with Green Bay, but he may have suffered an injury at some point along the way. The safety will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll revert to season-ending injured reserve with the Packers. At that point, he'd need to reach an injury settlement with the team in order to have a chance to play in 2026.