Edmunds was waived Saturday by the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The fourth-round selection of Anthony McFarland in the 2020 NFL Draft essentially boxed out Edmunds from a 53-man roster spot, especially after the team chose to retain Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels as well. A versatile special teams player and shifty runner in space, Edmunds might have put together enough NFL tape to illicit interest from other teams, but if not he's almost a shoo-in to secure a spot on the Steelers' practice squad.
