Trey Edmunds: Joins Pittsburgh's practice squad
The Steelers signed Edmunds to their practice squad Wednesday.
An undrafted rookie out of Maryland in 2017, Edmund was picked up by the Steelers shortly after being waived by the Saints. Edmund received praise for his blocking and versatility throughout the offseason in New Orleans, and provides Pittsburgh with additional depth behind Le'Veon Bell, James Conner and Jaylen Samuels.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...