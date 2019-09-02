Edmunds has returned to the Pittsburgh practice squad, according to Triblive.com writer Chris Adamski.

A member of the practice squad most of last season, Edmunds played in just four game and exclusively on special teams. It is fair to expect a repeat of that this season resulting in his having virtually no fantasy value.

