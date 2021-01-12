site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Trey Edmunds: Waived with injury settlement
RotoWire Staff
The Steelers waived Edmunds (hamstring) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Edmunds reached an injury settlement with the Steelers in order to be cut loose. The 26-year-old suited up in four games for the team in 2020, but he didn't record a touch over seven offensive snaps.
