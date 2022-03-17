The Lions released Flowers (undisclosed) on Thursday.
Detroit cut Flowers with a failed physical designation, per the NFL's official transaction report. The 28-year-old pass rusher has logged back-to-back seasons in which he was limited to seven games due to injuries, with his 2021 campaign having been defined by a knee issue. Parting ways with Flowers saves the Lions over $10 million against the cap, but once back to full health he should draw interest from other organizations around the league.