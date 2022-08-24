Flowers (undisclosed) worked out for the Dolphins on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Flowers won two Super Bowls with the Patriots before signing with the Lions in 2019. However, the 2015 fourth-round pick has dealt with back-to-back injury plagued seasons and was released by Detroit following a failed physical in March. Regardless, Flowers appears healthy following the workout with Miami and will look to reclaim the success he had earlier in his career. Before injuries derailed his career, Flowers had four straight seasons with at least 45 tackles and 6.5 sacks.