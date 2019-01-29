Trey Johnson: Waived from IR
Johnson was waived from the Steelers' injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
Johnson was placed on IR in July after going undrafted last offseason. It's unclear what his shoulder injury was that led to his placement on IR or if he's still dealing with the issue. He'll look to catch on as a depth cornerback and special teams player with another team in 2019.
