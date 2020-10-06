Lance declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Tuesday, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The 2021 draft class is expected to be loaded with potential franchise quarterbacks and Lance is the first among them to officially declare. Lance has been the quarterback for North Dakota State since the end of 2018 and just played in the Bison's lone game of the fall this past weekend against Central Arkansas. He went 17-0 as the starter and is considered to be in the top tier of the upcoming quarterback crop. Lance (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) is a dual-threat quarterback with a rocket arm and prototypical size for the position. He threw 28 touchdowns and no interceptions en route to a national title in 2019 while also adding 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Lance will be in the mix with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields to be the first quarterback taken. Even if Lance goes third among this group, he is expected to be picked in the top half of the first round.